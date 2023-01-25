Thane, January 25: A 34-year-old man engaged by state-run power distributor MSEDCL was electrocuted while he worked on an electric pole in Maharashtra's Thane, the police said on Wednesday. Karnataka Shocker: Farmer, His Son Among Three Killed in Electrocution in Mysuru; Case Registered.

Mahesh Suravse, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was trying to fix a fault for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited at Yeoor when he suffered an electric shock and died, said an official from the Vartak Nagar police station. Disturbing Video: Ticket Checker Gets Electrocuted Accidently When Came in Contact With Overhead Wire In A Freak Accident at Kharagpur Railway Station.

His body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, said the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)