New York, January 25: A female teacher from Nixa High School in Missouri allegedly raped a 16-year-old student in exchange for giving him good grades. The accused teacher is also facing at least 7 sex crime charges for alleged inappropriate conduct against a student. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

According to the reports, the alleged incident took place in October last year. The victim told the investigators that the accused, identified as Lena Stewart (26), was lenient in class towards him. The minor boy said that he did not have to do much work to receive an "A" and was worried he would get fewer grades if he didn't comply with her sexual demands. The victim also told the cops that he and the teacher met on two separate occasions at their friend’s house and the two engaged in sexual activities. UK: Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman in Liverpool City Centre Sparks Police Probe, Identified by His Girlfriend.

After learning about the incident, the Nixa High School authorities sent Stewart on administrative leave in December. The Nixa School District said that they take any allegation of inappropriate conduct extremely seriously. The school authority also said that they will be working with appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.

