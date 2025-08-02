Patna (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 71 police vehicles for Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic and Traffic Police Stations from 01 Anne Marg, said the statement.

The Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of newly inducted police vehicles aimed at enhancing traffic control and public safety across the state. These vehicles will bolster security and traffic management on national highways, state highways, and in urban areas across various districts. They will also enable stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, improve accident response, and facilitate better surveillance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore in Varanasi, Releases 20th Instalment of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana (Watch Video).

Before the formal inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the vehicles and was briefed by officials on their features and operational mechanisms. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the addition of these vehicles would significantly enhance the efficiency of the police force and aid in maintaining law and order. He added that this initiative will lead to a more robust traffic system and improved road safety across the state.

At the start of the program, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting a sapling as a token of respect.

Also Read | Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Hostel Building in Powai.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, and Principal Secretary Dr. S. Siddharth.

Also present were Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Sunil Kumar, ADG (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan, ADG (Traffic) Sudhanshu Shekhar, ADG (Provisioning) Ajitabh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary (Home Department) Pranav Kumar, IG (Patna Range) Jitendra Rana, SSP (Patna) Kartikeya K. Sharma, along with several other senior officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)