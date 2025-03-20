Patna (Bihar) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday strongly objected to a Rashtriya Janata MLA using a mobile phone during the Question Hour of the state's assembly session as mobile phones are not allowed to be used while the assembly is in session.

RJD MLA Sugay Yadav was asking a question in the assembly while reading from his mobile phone and Bihar CM spoke against that, reminding the MLA that phones are not allowed to be used during the session.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals Killed, DRG Jawan Martyred in 2 Separate Encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.

"He (MLA Sugay Yadav) is using mobile phone and talking, this has been stopped, it is restricted, but still he is showing the mobile and speaking," Nitish Kumar said in the assembly.

Urging Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav to put a stop to it, Kumar continued, "What is going on? This rule is there for 5-6 years. Remind them, anyone who comes and uses a mobile will be thrown out, do that, remind them."

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under 'Digital Arrest' for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

The Bihar CM further said that he himself used to use the mobile a lot, however, he has given it up.

"Before I used to see (mobile screen) a lot, then when I realised in 2019 that I can face complications later on in life, I stopped it," CM Kumar said.

RJD MLA Suday Yadav had raised a question about the implementation of online portals for Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in the state, asking the government when the portal will be implemented.

Meanwhile on March 19, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into land for jobs scam. Party supporters were also seen protesting outside the ED office in Patna.

Similarly on Tuesday, Lalu Prasad's wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi and his son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the ED for questioning in the contention with the case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused in the case. The case was related to alleged corruption in the tender of IRCTC hotels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)