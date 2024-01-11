Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's public rally in Jharkhand has been postponed to February 3, a party official said on Thursday.

Kumar was earlier scheduled to address ‘Nitish Johar' rally in Ramgarh district on January 21.

Jharkhand Janata Dal (United) president Khiru Mahto said, "In view of the birth centenary celebration of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur on January 24 and Republic Day on January 26, the rally will now be held on February 3."

