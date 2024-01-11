Srinagar, January 11: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Afghanistan whose tremors were felt in J&K. Officials said that an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan at 2.59 p.m.

“The tremors were felt in J&K. The epicentre was located in HinduKush region of Afghanistan. Its coordinates were altitude 36.52 degrees north and longitude 70.71 degrees east. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in North India and Pakistan.

“It occurred 192 kms inside the earth,” the officials said. More details are awaited.

