Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has allegedly received a death threat from an unknown person, police said on Sunday.

A message was sent on the mobile phone of one of Samrat's supporters, claiming that the deputy CM would be shot dead within 24 hours, they said.

When reporters approached Choudhary over the matter, he said, “People of Bihar know that we are committed to the overall development of the state, and we will continue to do so in Bihar”.

Reacting to the development, Patna (Central) SP Diksha told PTI that the police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.

“But, we have initiated an investigation (on the basis of the threat message)... and are collecting technical evidence. A case will soon be registered,” she said.

