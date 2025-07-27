New Delhi, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings for Hariyali Teej during the 124th edition of his monthly radio address, 'Mann ki Baat' and stated that these celebrations carry a deeper message of connection and balance with nature. PM Modi also extended greetings for the upcoming festivals, including Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, "Amid the showers of Sawan, the country is once again going to be adorned with the fervour of festivals. Today is Hariyali Teej, then comes Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan, then Janmashtami, the celebration of the birth of our naughty little Kanha. All these festivities are connected to our emotions here; they also give us the message of connection and balance with nature. Many best wishes to all of you for these holy festivals." Hariyali Teej 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi: Know Shravan Teej Timings and Significance of the Hindu Festival To Celebrate the Divine Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Teej, celebrated primarily by women across North India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, marks the advent of the monsoon season and honours the reunion of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. The festival is known for its traditional music, dance, henna (mehndi), swings, festive attire, delectable cuisine, prosperity and happiness. Hariyali Teej 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Shravan Teej Greetings, HD Images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how festivals and traditions are a major basis of Indian culture. He spoke about bhajans and kirtans are part of India's diversity that is glimpsed in its folk songs and traditions. He highlighted how in Keonjhar district of Odisha a group named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandaliis is, along with devotion, also chanting the mantra of environmental protection.

Troupe leader Pramila Pradhan has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs and as they go across from village to village they make people understand, through songs, how much damage forest fires cause. "This example reminds us that our folk traditions are not something of the past; they still have the power to give direction to society," PM Modi said.

