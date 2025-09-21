Gayaji (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Sunday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over abuses allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that there would be an open challenge of a 'Mukti Abhiyaan', against Yadav and Congress.

Sinha further stated that the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would not allow Bihar to be defamed, further stating that the responsibility of lying lies with Yadav and people abusing others should be removed from the party.

"...If anyone indulges in abusive politics, the workers of the BJP will punish them... The BJP and NDA alliance will not allow Bihari to become an insult, will not allow Bihar to be defamed... There is an open challenge that a 'Mukti Abhiyaan' will now be launched against Tejashwi Yadav and Congress... You should apologise and remove such people from your party... The responsibility for this abuse lies with you. Tomorrow, the people of Bihar will abuse you, and you will not be able to speak..." Sinha told while addressing the media.

Sinha's remarks come after Union Minister Nityanand Rai shared a purported video on X, showing an unknown man using derogatory language against PM Modi, in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav at an RJD's public meeting in Bihar.

The incident came weeks after a similar row erupted over abuses allegedly hurled at PM Modi and his late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also criticised Yadav over the abuses hurled, and said that his and RJD's character "cannot be changed."

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Kishor said, "I keep saying that the character of Tejashwi Yadav and RJD cannot be changed... Someone said, 'Why am I blaming Tejashwi Yadav? They are leaders from Lalu Yadav's era.' But the senior leaders of RJD from that time--were they removed from the party? ...Those who were blamed for 'jungle raj' during Lalu Yadav's time are still in the RJD... The party's character, thinking, and way of working remain the same." (ANI)

