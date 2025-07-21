New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) As the the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll reaches a crucial stage, poll machinery in the state has met representatives of all the political parties to share detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far.

It has also shared lists of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

All the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors through their district presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by the parties.

"This is to ensure that the entire election machinery, including the political parties, works together in a mission mode so that no eligible elector is left out," the Election Commission said on Monday.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1.

From August 1, any member of the public can file objections for any additions or deletions or rectification in the draft electoral rolls, the EC said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)