Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): Three college students were killed and three others seriously injured after a car and a tourist bus collided near Tittakudi in Cuddalore district, officials informed Sunday.

The deceased students' bodies have been kept at the Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as relatives and friends who arrived at the hospital broke down in grief, leaving onlookers deeply moved.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper and What Becomes Costlier.

According to police sources, six students studying at a private JSA Agricultural College near Avatti were travelling in a car. Around 3:30 am, they went to the Thirumanthurai toll plaza area in Perambalur district for tea and were returning to their college.

While travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Thozhudur, the car reportedly lost control, crossed the central median, and entered the opposite lane. The car then collided head-on with a tourist bus that was travelling from Veppur towards Perambalur on the Chennai-Trichy route.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026-27 Highlights: Customs Simplified, Duties Slashed; Tax Reforms Ease Trade and Living.

In the impact, three students -- Dharani Selvan (20) from Chengalpattu, Nishanth (20) from Chidambaram, and Vinayagamurthy (20) from Tiruvannamalai -- died on the spot.

Three other students travelling in the car -- Madhu Priyan (20) from Trichy, Sasikumar (20) from Tiruvannamalai, and Rakesh (20) from Tindivanam -- sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to hospitals in Trichy and Perambalur for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Earlier atleast four women devotees were killed while another woman sustained injuries after a car hit a group of pilgrims walking to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple near Siruvachur in Perambalur district on Saturday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)