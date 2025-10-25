Siwan (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Saturday intensified his attack on the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, and said that state elections are a fight between 'nayak' and 'khalnayak'."

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "nayaks" of development, Choudhary slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family as "khalnayaks" who "looted the people of the state."

Also Read | Diwali Tragedy in Ahmedabad: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Iron Pipe Used for Firecrackers Hits Her in Gujarat.

"Development, Development and Development is our agenda...It is a fight between 'nayak' and khalnayak' in Bihar.. On one side, Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi as nayak worked to build Bihar, and on the other side, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family as Khalnayak, who looted the people of the state...There is a battle between Nitish and Lalu...," Choudhary told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the Bihar voters to elect a government committed to development and law and order, warning against the return of "jungle raj" if the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan comes to power.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Over 1.5 Crore Train Passengers Travelled in Festive Season So Far, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing an election rally in Khagaria, Shah said that it was the NDA government that worked to eradicate Naxalism from Bihar.

"We have worked to free Bihar from Naxalism. This election is the one that will decide whether to bring back jungle raj to Bihar or the rule of development. Do you want jungle raj? If the Lalu's Rabri government comes to power, jungle raj will also come with it. If the NDA government is formed, a developed Bihar will be recognised throughout India. Use your vote wisely," Shah said during a rally.

"The NDA alliance comprises five Pandavas (BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM(S), and RLM). Bless it and make it victorious," he added.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD, includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The voting for the 243 seat-Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)