Patna (Bihar) [India], March 5 (ANI): Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday ordered to cancel legislative assembly recruitment vacancies in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assembly speakers. This is the first order of the NDA govt to cancel Grand Alliance's earlier decision.

Also Read | Gurdaspur Shocker: Depressed Over Wife Eloping With Someone, Man Kills Kids by Giving Them Tea Mixed With Fatal Dose of Mosquito Repellent in Punjab.

Vijay Sinha referred to the previous government's decision and said, "We questioned the Bihar government over legislative assembly recruitment vacancy many times and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and the Governor. We also made it public in front of the media. But no action was taken earlier."

Appreciating the Chief Minister, he said, "Today I thank the CM of Bihar and the new speaker of the assembly for taking cognisance of any activity and people who are involved in giving money in exchange for jobs."

Also Read | PM Modi Gets Death Threat: FIR Filed in Karnataka for Threat Video on PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Requesting further probe, he said, "I wish that the government orders some sort of investigation so that there is further clarity about such people. It will become clear how these people used to escort money, and how outsourcing is played with."

"Wherever there is a release of tender, corrupt people start playing games. All of this is getting reviewed," he added.

Further thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attempt to create a corruption-free atmosphere in the country, Vijay Sinha said, "Today, PM Modi is aspiring to make our nation free from all sorts of corruption and Nitish Kumar ji is showing zero tolerance on the same issue.

Taking a veiled jibe at Lalu Yadav, he said, "This investigation is going to be a scathing attack on all of them who are practising parivaarvad."

On Sunday, Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday called Rashtriya Janata Dal a "party of gimmicks" and said that they don't have leaders but actors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)