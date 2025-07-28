Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): A dog named "Dog Babu" in Bihar's Patna district has been issued a residence certificate, sparking widespread criticism and raising questions about the security and credibility of the Right to Public Services (RTPS) portal.

The certificate, which has surfaced on social media platforms, lists 'Dog Babu' as a resident of Masaurhi, accompanied by a picture of a dog in the top right corner. The certificate also mentions the names of its parents as 'Kutta Babu' (father) and 'Kutiya Devi' (mother).

Also Read | Ludhiana Road Accident: 6 Pilgrims Killed As Overloaded Mini-Truck Carrying 25 People Falls Into Sirhind Canal in Punjab; Divers Look for More Bodies (Watch Video).

A residence certificate issued with the name 'Dog Babu' in Patna's Masaurhi has been cancelled, an official statement said on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the certificate issued, the Patna district administration said that an FIR has been registered against the applicant, the computer operator, and the official who issued the certificate.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor' Debate in Lok Sabha: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Demands Government 'Tell the Truth' on India's Military Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"In the Masaurhi region, a case has come to light involving the issuance of a residence certificate in the name of "Dog Babu." As soon as the matter came to notice, the said residence certificate was cancelled. Additionally, an FIR is being registered at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate," the official handle of Patna district administration stated on X.

The district administration also said that a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) level inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

"The Sub-Divisional Officer, Masaurhi, has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire matter and submit a report within 24 hours. Departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the guilty employees and officers," they added.

https://x.com/dm_patna/status/1949665533609005333

Mocking the Bihar government, Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav pointed out that this is the same residence certificate that has been requested from voters in the Special Intensive Revision exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India.

"See it with your own eyes! On July 24 in Bihar, a dog got a residence certificate issued. This is the same certificate that is being accepted in Bihar under SIR, while Aadhaar and ration cards are being called fake. Check the photo and name yourself: 'Dog Babu', father's name 'Kutta Babu', mother's name 'Kutiya Babu', and address - Kaulichak Mohalla, Ward Number 15, Masaurhi Municipal Council. The certificate number is BRCCO/2025/15933581," Yogendra Yadav posted on X.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Sunday that out of 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, over 7.24 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) held from June 24 to July 25, reflecting a 91.69 per cent participation rate.

The Commission described the SIR as a "massive and successful citizen participation effort" across the state, aimed at enhancing the accuracy of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)