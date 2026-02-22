Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): For Virushka fans who often wait patiently for a glimpse of the couple, the day began on a happy note as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

The two paused briefly for the paparazzi stationed outside the terminal, smiling and posing patiently before heading inside.

Virat kept things easy and travel-friendly in a white T-shirt layered with a muted blue overshirt, paired with dark trousers. Completing the look were his signature glasses and a neatly trimmed beard, giving him a relaxed, off-duty vibe.

Anushka, on the other hand, opted for a chic yet fuss-free outfit. The 'Rab Ne Banadi Jodi' actress wore a dark jacket adorned with colourful motifs, paired with loose black trousers. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, the actor's look leaned towards understated elegance, perfect for an early morning airport run.

Earlier this week, the couple had also been spotted at Mumbai's Gateway of India ferry terminal as they returned from a short getaway to Alibaug. Videos from the outing quickly went viral. In the clips, Virat was seen in a brown T-shirt, black pants and sunglasses, while Anushka chose a crisp white top teamed with jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He emerged as India's top run-scorer, yet under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the team fell short and lost the series. He scored 240 runs in three matches, including a century and a fifty. Before the Black Caps series, Kohli had showcased his form for Delhi in the opening two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Virat Kohli is set to take the field next in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Next time, he would be seen in Indian colours, which would be from July 14 onwards for a three-ODI tour to England.

As for Anushka, the actor has stayed away from the screen for a while. Her much-anticipated cricket drama Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former India women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, is yet to see a release date. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. (ANI)

