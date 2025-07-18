Arrah (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor sustained an injury in his ribcage during the party's roadshow in Arrah city on Friday.

According to people present at the site of the incident, the poll strategist-turned-politician was trying to help a woman stuck in the heavy crowd in the roadshow, when Kishor was pushed against his car, with the door hitting him in the chest.

The party also confirmed the incident in a post on X, "While accepting greetings from the crowd, Prashant Kishor got injured in his ribcage at the vehicle's gate. The situation is fine now."

Visuals from the road show showed Kishor being out of breath, and being made to sit down as people try to ascertain any injury to the Jan Suraaj founder. According to party leaders, it was just a minor bump to the party's founder, and he is okay now, with plans to continue attending party events set for July 19 (Saturday).

According to Manoj Bharti, Jan Suraaj's Bihar president, it has been confirmed that there is no fracture on the chest, just an injury which will heal soon.

"In Arrah's Badlao Yatra, during a crowded roadshow, Prashant Kishor was pushed between his car's door and the crowd and got injured. The hit was quite fast, but for now we are at his residence and he is resting. His X ray was done in Arrah itself. There is no crack or fracture it is confirmed, just an injury. The recovery will take a little time," the party's Bihar president told ANI.

"He is healthy, he just needs a little rest. I think he is ready for the future events too. He will get enough rest through the night," the party leader added.

Jan Suraaj's national president, Uday Singh recounted the incident to ANI, saying that the party's founder was excited to meet the crowd.

"The reports which have come in are largely correct but they exaggerate a bit. His (Prashant Kishor) car was in front of mine. It is his habit that when there is a large crowd, and people want to meet him a lot then he opens up the car door and leans outside," the Jan Suraaj president said.

Singh also recounted a similar incident where Kishor was injured, leading to a fracture after he tried too be with the crowd.

"It is expected that with more people the pressure on the door increases too. Usually there is a person who keeps the door ajar. But it is the second incident, last time his bone was broken but with luck this time nothing was broken," he said.

"I didn't realise at first, but when I did meet him at the stage, I asked him, what happened? Are you not well? He looked to be in a lot of pain. He told me he got injured," he added.

The Jan Suraaj party's founder, along with other party leaders have been gearing up to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with the theme of bringing change in Bihar by ousting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jan Suraaj, under the leadership of Prashant Kishor has been carrying out 'Bihar Badlao' rally across the state.

Earlier on July 17, the Jan Suraaj founder slammed Bihar CM for announcing 125 units of free electricity right before the elections. Kishor said that the announcement is nothing but a publicity stunt.

He said that after 20 years in power, Nitish Kumar's promises are no longer credible, and the people of Bihar are more concerned about pressing issues like Smart Prepaid Meters and incorrect billings, adding that Nitish Kumar will go, and Bihar will see a new CM after November. (ANI)

