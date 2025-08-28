Patna (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Thursday raised questions against the Congress party over the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' questioning the basis of allegations of vote theft, further stating that the reality of the party was that they had lost support and were unable to retain votes which was the reason of shifting the blame to other people of vote theft.

"How is this vote theft? If we made governments everywhere, then it might be understandable. But now, on what grounds are there allegations of vote theft? They are trying to create the perception that the BJP is forming governments because of the Election Commission instead of the people's votes. The reality is that they have lost their support. They are unable to retain the votes they previously received... Now they are blaming others," Choudhary told ANI.

Meanwhile, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that the Voter Adhikar Yatra was just the beginning of a "historic movement" for the entire state and was getting 'tremendous' response from the public.

Speaking to ANI, the CPI(ML) leader launched an attack on the ruling NDA government in Bihar, alleging that they have "double-crossed" the public of the state.

"We are receiving tremendous response and this response is increasing every day... This is the beginning of a historic movement for the entire Bihar... Our demand is that the names of those people whose names have been wrongly deleted (from the voter list) should be included... The double-engine government has double-crossed Bihar, and it is necessary to remove this deceitful government from power; it is necessary to bring about change," Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

