Patna (Bihar) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Patna District Magistrate on Sunday wrote to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, seeking to submit his response regarding holding two electors' photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies.

Patna DM in the letter mentioned that Sinha's name has been found recorded at both places.

"Regarding the inclusion of your name in the voter lists of two Assembly constituencies in the draft electoral roll published based on the qualification date 01.07.2025," he said.

"It is informed that your name is recorded in the draft electoral roll published during the Special Intensive Revision, 2025, in Assembly Constituency No. 182 - Bankipur, Polling Station No. 405, Voter Serial No. 757, EPIC No. AFS 0853341, and additionally, your name is also recorded in Assembly Constituency No. 168 - Lakhisarai, Lakhisarai, EPIC No. IAF 3939337. 'Moreover, your name was found recorded at both places even prior to the Special Intensive Revision,' the DM added in his letter.

The DM further asked the Deputy CM to submit his response on this matter by August 14.

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha responded to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation on Sunday that he holds two elector's photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies.

"Our whole family had voter IDs from Bankipur. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai constituency and remove it from Bankipur. It did not happen immediately, so I called the BLO, filled the form, and took the receipt. I have all the documents. "I voted from only one place last time too; it was in Lakhisarai," he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Vijay Sinha said that he had applied to add his name to Lakhirai in 2024 and remove it from Bankipur, Patna, but the deletion form was rejected.

He said, "Earlier, my entire family's name was listed in Patna. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai Assembly. I also filled out a form to have my name removed from there. I have proof. For some reason, my name wasn't removed, so I called the BLO, submitted a written application, and took a receipt. I have both documents. My deletion form was rejected."

Sinha added that he flagged the issue with the Election Commission after the poll body released the draft voter list, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. He said that the ECI has given a one-month correction window, and the final voter list has not been released yet.

"One month is given for the correction. People questioning a Constitutional body do not have trust in the Constitution. They spread confusion and are a danger to democracy. Due to this correction window, I have given it to the BLO in writing to remove my name. It would have been the Election Commission's mistake if it did not have a correction window. The final electoral roll has not been released. "My name is under the process," he told reporters.

The Deputy CM clarified that he votes from Lakhisarai only.

"I vote from only one place. Last time too, I voted only from Lakhisarai, and this time as well, the form was filled from there," he said.

Slamming Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "This is their jungle raj, BJP does not play such games. If there is a lack of something, we come forward to help rather than insulting a Constitutional body. Vijay Sinha neither does age fraud nor insults a Constitutional body."

He further asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to apologise.

"It is sad that a person sitting on a constitutional post tarnishes politics with his language; this does not befit him. The complete facts should be known. The whole of Bihar and the country know that the way the prince of Jungle Raj plays the game of tarnishing others, he should apologise, and such false allegations should not be made at all... He should apologise," Vijay Sinha said.

Earlier today, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers, each with a different address and age. (ANI)

