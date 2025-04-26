Patna, Apr 26 (PTI) Bihar Police on Saturday briefly detained two persons on the basis of inputs that suggested their resemblance to suspects involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Later, both were released after police verified their identities and found no evidence linking them with any terrorist activity.

The alert was triggered following the circulation of sketches of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack released by central agencies.

Talking to PTI, Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Rajan Kumar said, "A call was received by police that two persons matching the description were spotted in Patna's Dak Bunglow crossing on April 23. Based on the information provided by the caller, Kotwali police station launched a hunt to nab the duo. Finally, after examining the CCTV footage from the area, police detained them on April 24. The detainees, residents of Darbhanga district, claimed they were in Patna for their business-related work."

After verifying their identities and background with the local police station in Darbhanga, investigators did not find evidence suggesting the duo were involved in any terrorist activity.

"The duo were released after signing a bond," the SHO said.

