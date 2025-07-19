Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bihar Police on Saturday detained three people from New Town, Kolkata, for questioning in the Patna hospital firing case, an official said.

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan said that three people have been detained for questioning in relation to the firing on prisoner Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to Patna's Paras Hospital for treatment. Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal convicted in several murder cases, was killed in the incident.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar termed the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna as "unfortunate" and stated that the matter is of serious concern, particularly since the hospital has its own security arrangements.

"This is a very sad incident because the incident took place inside Paras, which is a famous hospital. It has its own security system. The criminals breached the entire perimeter and entered the premises. This is a matter of concern and we will review the security system of Paras, why it happened and who was on duty and draw the attention of the Paras management," DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI.

The DGP informed that the prisoner, identified as Chandan Mishra, was a notorious criminal and had been convicted in several murder cases. He said the deceased was originally sentenced to death, which was later commuted to life imprisonment upon appeal.

"The deceased was a notorious criminal and he was a terror in Buxar. He has been convicted of dozens of murder cases. He was sentenced to death, which was later converted to life imprisonment on appeal. Apart from that, at least three dozen cases are pending against him", the DGP said.

The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. The prisoner is undergoing treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday questioned the Bihar government, asking if "anyone was safe anywhere" in the state after unidentified assailants shot a prisoner admitted at a hospital in Patna.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?" (ANI)

