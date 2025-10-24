New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Samastipur district on Friday to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, and he will later meet the public of Begusarai district ahead of the Bihar polls.

The Prime Minister will later interact with his family members around 12:15 pm. At 2 pm, he will address a public meeting in Begusarai, seeking the blessings of the people.

Also Read | Kurnool Bus Fire Accident: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Loss of Lives in 'Kaveri Travels' Bus Tragedy, Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured.

Karpuri Thakur, a prominent socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, is remembered for his dedication to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities. His policies, including reservations for backward classes, have had a lasting impact on the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "My respectful salutations to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji! Today, I will have the good fortune of paying tribute to him in Samastipur. Then, around 12:15 PM, I will have the opportunity to interact with my family members there."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Prime Minister showed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will achieve a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

"After that, around 2 PM, I will seek the blessings of my brothers and sisters at the public meeting in Begusarai. The enthusiasm and excitement of the people of Bihar--the masses--indicate that the BJP-NDA is set to achieve a resounding victory in this time's assembly elections as well," PM Modi wrote.

This marks a significant moment in the election campaign, as PM Modi will address public rallies in Bihar, starting with Samastipur and then in Begusarai.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday exuded confidence that the NDA will win the assembly elections with a 2/3 majority especially with the PM begining his campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader. He will begin his election campaign by visiting the village of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. After paying tribute to him, his first rally will be held in Samastipur and the second in Begusarai."

The BJP leader also launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its supremo, Lalu Yadav, accusing them of pushing Bihar backwards. He further said that the people of Bihar don't want Jungleraj 2.0.

Jaiswal asserted, "The 15-years rule of Lalu Yadav pushed Bihar backwards. Kidnapping, murder and women were unable to go out of the house after evening. There were no infrastructure. People and new voters of Bihar know that they don't want the jungleraj back... The voters of Bihar have decided that they will form NDA government with 2/3 majority... Jungleraj 2.0 won't come back in Bihar. The voters have created a one-sided atmosphere across Bihar, and that is to form an NDA government."

The NDA government has been highlighting its achievements in Bihar, with PM Modi launching a strong attack on the opposition during his virtual conversation with young workers in the state. The party is gearing up for a fierce battle, with PM Modi and other senior leaders, including Amit Shah, actively campaigning across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)