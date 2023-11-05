Patna (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Ahead of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday, which falls on November 9, RJD workers on Sunday put up posters calling him 'future CM', outside his residence in Bihar's Patna.

Notably, the RJD and the ruling JDU are partners in the alliance called 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks With Iranian Counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Discusses 'Grave Situation' in West Asia and Humanitarian Support.

The posters have been put up at a time when Bihar CM and JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar is reportedly not "happy" with the INDIA bloc, which was formed to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that the Congress was "busy with the state assembly elections" in five states and not very keen on taking the INDIA bloc forward.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Assam: Man Dies After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees in Tamulpur District, Another Injured.

While addressing the Communist Party of India's (CPI) 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' rally in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Yes, we constituted an Alliance but the work to strengthen it is not actively happening right now. Elections are about to happen in five states and the Congress party is more interested in that it seems. We all were working together to help strengthen the Congress party and take it forward but they don't seem to be as keen. Congress is busy with the assembly polls in five states now."

However, he asserted that the bloc won't stop the fight for the country and added that the meetings of the coalition will resume once the elections in five states are over.

Earlier, reports claimed that the JDU is likely to project Nitish Kumar as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc.

However, Nitish Kumar refuted the claims stating that he has no ambition of becoming the PM face.

The mega alliance is yet to declare its Prime Ministerial candidate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)