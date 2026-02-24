PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: Sterling Hospitals, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, successfully organized a Cancer Awareness Walkathon to promote awareness about early detection and timely treatment of cancer. Nearly 500 participants took part in the walk, which commenced from Sterling Hospital's Sindhubhavan Unit. The event was held between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM and witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, Rotary members, cancer survivors and citizens committed to spreading the message that cancer can be cured if treated at the right time.

Also Read | Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in 'AA22xA6': Why This Atlee Directorial Is Set To Redefine On-Screen Chemistry – Details Inside.

The walkathon aimed to create greater public awareness about cancer prevention, the importance of recognizing early symptoms and the need for regular health check-ups. Organizers emphasized that fear and lack of awareness often lead to delayed diagnosis, whereas timely medical consultation can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Mr. Santosh Marathe, MD & CEO, Sterling Hospitals, said, "Sterling Hospitals offers diagnosis, treatment, survivorship programs & palliative care under Oncology services. With advancements in oncology care, many cancers can be effectively treated and even cured, if diagnosed at the right stage. Through this walkathon, we wanted to reinforce the message that timely screening and medical intervention can truly save lives."

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 25: Timings for 7th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Highlighting the Sterling hospital's continued commitment, Mr. Raman Bhaskar, Zonal Director, Ahmedabad Unit, Sterling Hospitals, stated, "The encouraging participation of nearly 500 citizens reflects the growing awareness in the community. Our Sindhubhavan Unit has been dedicated to providing comprehensive cancer care for several years and initiatives like this help us take the message of early detection and cure beyond hospital walls."

Dr. Prasad Muglikar, Group Medical Director, Sterling Hospitals Group, said, "Cancer care today goes beyond treatment. It is equally about awareness, prevention and early diagnosis. Initiatives like this walkathon help bridge the gap between medical knowledge and public understanding, encouraging people to seek timely consultations and adopt healthier lifestyles that can reduce cancer risk."

Dr. Pooja Nandwani Patel, Director - Radiation Oncology, Sterling Hospitals, added, "From a clinical perspective, early detection helps identify cancer cases at very early stages, thereby reducing the need for multiple treatments and significantly improving cancer cure rates while ensuring a good quality of life after treatment. Through community outreach efforts like this, we aim to educate citizens about the importance of screening and reassure them that with modern therapies and multidisciplinary care, cancer can be effectively managed."

Adding the Rotary perspective, the spokesperson said, "Rotary has always believed in serving the community through meaningful action. This walkathon is a step toward educating people that cancer should not be feared or ignored. Awareness, regular check-ups and timely treatment can make a life-saving difference."

Sterling Hospitals' Sindhubhavan Unit, a dedicated cancer specific center operational for several years, continues to provide comprehensive oncology services including advanced diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology under one roof.

In urban cities like Ahmedabad, changing lifestyles and delayed health check-ups often contribute to late diagnoses. Sterling Hospital strongly urges citizens not to ignore persistent symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, prolonged cough, unusual lumps, abnormal bleeding or long-standing discomfort.

Regular screenings and preventive health check-ups play a vital role in identifying cancer at an early stage. More importantly, spreading the message that cancer is treatable and, in many cases, curable if addressed in time, is central to this initiative. The successful completion of the walkathon marked a significant step toward building a more informed and health-conscious Ahmedabad, reinforcing the belief that with awareness, regular screening and timely treatment, cancer can be effectively managed and, in many cases, cured.

About Sterling Hospitals

In Western India, Sterling Hospitals, a private hospital network, dominates the market and offers top-notch medical care. Since its founding in 2001, the hospital has been a leader in the field by offering patients the best possible medical and surgical care.

The Sterling Group has successfully constructed state-of-the-art secondary care facilities in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhidham, as well as tertiary care multi-specialty hospitals. The fact that Sterling Hospitals is the first corporate hospital in Gujarat to receive NABH accreditation is evidence of its dedication to providing the highest quality medical treatment.

The hospital offers a variety of crucial disciplines, such as cardiology and CVTS surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology and urology, Orthopaedics and Trauma, liver and renal transplantation (cadaveric and live), GI medicine and surgery, haematology, bone marrow transplant, and oncology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)