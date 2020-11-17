Patna, Nov 17 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,27,945 on Tuesday as 513 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,194, it said.

Bihar's recovery count surged to 2,21,210 as 749 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 97.04 per cent, it said.

The state now has 5,541 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 186, followed by Muzaffarpur (27) and Gaya (19), it said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in Patna and one each in Gaya and Banka districts, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1.31 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,25,651 in the last 24 hours, it added.

