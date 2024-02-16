Jamui (Bihar) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Bihar Forest and Environment department will organise the three-day Nagi Bird Festival in Jamui from Saturday.

Secretary of the Forest Department, Bandana Preyasi told ANI that after the successful international workshop on birds, the Bihar government is going to conduct the Nagi festival in Jamui, Bihar.

Also Read | Extortion in Thane: Man Caught Red-Handed by Anti-Extortion Cell in Navi Mumbai While Trying To Extort Rs One Crore From Uncle.

The festival aims to promote bird conservation and educate people about migratory birds and their habitats.

Preyasi said that the main objective behind this festival is to make people aware of these migratory birds. Tourism will also be promoted as these birds are rare. They come here and stay for about two and a half months. So it is a very strong eco-tourism site.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Killed by Wife, Mother-in-Law and Paramour Over Illicit Relationship in Nayagarh District; All Accused Arrested.

"Our immediate advantage will be that people would come to know about these birds, about their conservations, etc. Secondly, this eco-tourism will also create jobs for the locals. They can work as a guide for wildlife photographers or tourists," she added.

Preyasi further said that the government is going to take initiatives to restrict bird hunting and illegal trafficking as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)