Nagpur, Dec 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old biker died of head injuries here in Maharashtra after his motorcycle hit a pothole and he fell on road, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night when the deceased, Kunal Dangre, was headed towards his home, an official said.

Dangre succumbed to head injuries in a hospital, he added.

A case of accidental death has been registered. PTI

