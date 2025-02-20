Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) An amendment bill to the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950, was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Thursday to create a stricter set of land laws that would put limits on individuals buying land in the hill state.

"Respecting public sentiments and to make better use of land resources, a strict land law has been tabled in the assembly today. The decision will protect the resources of the state, its cultural heritage, and the rights of the citizens," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement after the introduction of the bill in the House.

"Our government is fully committed to the interests of the people and will never let their trust break. This law will certainly prove helpful in maintaining the original identity of the state," Dhami said.

On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved a stringent land law to "maintain" the state's original identity by preventing people from buying limitless land.

For long, people of the state had been demanding imposition of limits on individuals buying land in the state.

Dhami had first expressed his intentions to bring a stringent land law in the state in September last year.

Widespread violation of land purchase rules are being investigated, he had said at a press conference, promising to resolve the longstanding demand for stricter land laws.

"A strict land law is in accordance with the sentiments and aspirations of the people of the state," Dhami said on Thursday.

The apprehension among the people of Uttarakhand is that the absence of an upper limit on land purchase is shrinking the limited agricultural land in the state.

