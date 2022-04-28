Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to establish a Siddha Medical University in the state, of which Chief Minister M K Stalin will be Chancellor.

Also Read | Pakistan Has No Locus Standi To Comment on PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Says MEA.

In his capacity as Chancellor of the varsity, the Chief Minister will appoint the Vice Chancellor from a list of three names shortlisted by the search committee. Health and Family Welfare Minister will be the Pro-Chancellor, as per the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

The Varsity will offer courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), as per the Bill tabled in the Assembly by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

The move comes close on the heels of the Assembly adopting two legislations to empower the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities in the state, replacing the Governor and conferring powers to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)