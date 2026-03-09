PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9: Supreme Power Equipment Limited(SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of India's leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, on a strong footing with robust order inflows aggregating ₹38.63 Cr during February 2026, continuing its strong order momentum, Danya Electric Company, a Partnership firm secured a new order worth ₹18.23 Cr asstart of March 2026.

The latest orders reflect robust demand for the Company's products and reinforce its growing role in India's evolving power sector.

Strong Order Momentum in February 2026

During the month, Supreme Power Equipment Limited secured multiple domestic orders from EPC companies based in Karnataka, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility over the execution period.

₹14.86 Cr Power Transformer Order

SPEL received a significant order valued at approximately ₹14.86 Crfrom a Karnataka-based EPC company.

* Scope: Supply of 6 nos. of 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers

* Execution Timeline: Approximately 8 months

₹10.40 Cr Power Transformer Order

The Company also secured a domestic order worth approximately ₹10.40 Cr from another EPC company in Karnataka.

* Scope: Supply of 20 MVA power transformers (110/33-11 kV)

* Execution Timeline: Approximately 8 months

₹8.07 Cr Transformer Supply Order

Further strengthening its February order inflow, SPEL received an additional domestic order valued at approximately ₹8.07 Cr from an EPC company based in Karnataka.

* Scope: Supply of 3 nos. of 20 MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers

* Execution Timeline: Approximately 5 months

₹5.3 Cr Transformer Supply Order

Additionally, the Company has been awarded a domestic contract worth ₹5.3 Cr by EPC company in Karnataka.

* Scope: Supply of 2 nos. of 20 MVA, 110/33-11 kV power transformers

* Execution Timeline: Approximately 9 months

₹18.23 Cr Transformer Supply Order

Further, in March, the Danya Electric company (holds 90% of share) subsidiary of SEPL received an order worth ₹18.23 crore from the Local Electric Utility -Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

* Scope: Supply of 25KVA/22KV Distribution Transformer

* Execution Timeline: Approximately 18 months

* Date: 4 March 2026

The steady flow of orders during 2026 indicates continued demand from EPC players, driven by ongoing investments in India's power transmission and distribution networks. These order wins further strengthen Supreme Power Equipment Limited's growing presencein the power infrastructure sector and enhance better revenuecertainty going ahead.

Following a positive order momentum in 2026, the Company Continues to Prioritize efficient execution, and the delivery of reliable transformer solution across India's power sector.

Commenting On Development, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "The order inflow of ₹56.86 Cr in 2026 highlights sustained confidence among EPC partners in execution expertise and quality standard. The orders enhance our order book and improve revenue earnings forward and showcase our standing in the power transformer segment. At thesame time commencement of commercial operations at Kannur, our new facility marks important milestone in our growth journey with capabilities to manufacture transformer up to 200 MVA, 220 kV, we have increased our production capacity significantly. We remain committed to delivering projects on schedule,enhancing efficiency, and contributing to growth of India's expanding power transmission and distribution infrastructure."

