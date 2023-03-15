New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to young officers on Wednesday to use technology for the country's development and pitched for new thinking and meaningful ideas to help the masses.

Addressing probationary officers of the Indian Railway Personnel Service and the Indian Revenue Service during an orientation programme here, he reminded the officers that their decisions impact lakhs of people. He added that the aim of young officers should be to play a positive role in nation building.

He suggested that they must remain aware of public aspirations and incorporate the same in their actions.

Referring to the nation's diversity, Birla said the civil services and their officers are a reflection of the cultural, linguistic and educational diversity of the country.

Noting that good governance is the foundation of civil service, the speaker stressed that education, training, determination, experience and sense of responsibility are essential for positive change and public service.

Public-centric governance is an important responsibility of civil servants, he said, adding that effective administration and people-centric policies are the basis of development of society.

Stressing on the use of new technology for the development of the nation, Birla said new thinking and meaningful ideas are necessary for public service and progress of the nation, whose responsibility lies on the shoulders of young officers.

With the use of information technology, the access to governance and administration has become easier for the common people, due to which transparency has improved and people have got the benefits of various government schemes.

