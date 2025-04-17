Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal leaders paid tribute to the former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said, "Today is the 28th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and great patriot Biju Babu. Tribute is being paid to him all over the state."

Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD leaders paid rich tributes to the late leader on the occasion at Biju Patnaik Park.

"Our leader and former CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to him at the Biju Patnaik Park," he added.

The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader, Biju Patnaik, the father of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Biju Patnaik was Chief Minister of the state for two terms, the first from 1961-1963 and then from 1990-1995. He passed away on April 17, 1997.

Earlier on March 5, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to his father, Biju Patnaik, on his birth anniversary in Bhubaneswar. BJD celebrated the 109th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik in the party office in Sankha Bhawan.

"Biju Babu is not just a State Leader or National leader but an International Leader. He is the pride of India. You cannot change a glorious legacy," he said. (ANI)

