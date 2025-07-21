Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], July 21 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party workers held a protest at Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) office today in Odisha's Sambalpur over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation.

While holding the protest, BJD MLA Barsha Singh stated that the CM and the Higher Education Minister should resign.

Also Read | 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts Acquittal: Asaduddin Owaisi Asks If Maharashtra Government Will Act Against ATS Officials.

She said to ANI, "When the govt was formed, they had given only one slogan: that the atrocities on women would be stopped. But since the government has changed, everyone has seen that atrocities against women are increasing, so we are opposing it... Recently, one girl was set on fire in the Puri district. What is this government doing? We want the CM and the higher education minister to resign."

The death of a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, who had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD), has caused a massive political row in the state.

Also Read | British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet to Fly Out of India on July 22, Here’s How Much Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport Earned in Parking Fees.

The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

In another incident, a 15-year-old victim, who suffered 70% burn injuries and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and was in critical condition, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment on Sunday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 15-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)