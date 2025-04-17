Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK and its ally the BJP on Thursday slammed Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu for the use of the image of a temple tower when he paid floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Sekar Babu, before moving the demand for grant for his HR and CE department (2025-26) in the Assembly, paid tributes at the samadhi of Karunanidhi and DMK founder C N Annadurai as well on the Marina beachfront.

The poster of a temple tower, which is also the official symbol of the government of Tamil Nadu, was placed on Karunanidhi's memorial.

Taking strong objection to it, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said the memorial was decorated as if it was a temple tower and he hit out at the minister for "crossing the limits, and hurting the beliefs of Hindus." If insulting Hindu beliefs was continued, people would teach a fitting lesson to them, he said.

The AIADMK wondered if anyone with "basic sense" would place a temple tower symbol on a samadhi, which is the resting place of the dead. It slammed the minister for trivializing the sentiments of crores of people just to prove his loyalty to his party chief, M K Stalin, also the chief minister.

