New Delhi, April 17: Delhi BJP leader and former MLA Vijay Jolly has claimed that he was duped of "thousands of rupees" by cyber criminals who tricked him into booking rooms in the temple town of Ayodhya on a fake website. Jolly, a former BJP MLA from Sangam Vihar, had arranged water from 156 rivers across the world for the 'Jalabhishek' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 23, 2023. His NGO -- Delhi Study Group -- was taking 100 people to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 23 this year, Jolly said in a statement. Man Held in Bengaluru for Duping Vehicle Owners over High Security Number Plates.

The BJP leader said the fraudsters created a fake website named after a popular dharmshala (guest house) in Ayodhya, and he was "duped of thousands of rupees." Jolly said he has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police. The newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22, 2024, in a grand ceremony. The shrine draws a large number of devotees from India and abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)