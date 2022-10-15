New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP has become the largest political party in the world because of its leaders like former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and commitment towards people, party chief J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Nadda asked party leaders and workers to learn from Khurana's life, and said he was involved in numerous political struggles and provided solution to different issues.

"The BJP which is now the world's largest political party is founded by such stalwarts as Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and showed a deep commitment towards people," he said, delivering the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture.

A true tribute to Khurana will be to seek inspiration from his life as he was never after power but was committed to ideology and serving people, Nadda said.

