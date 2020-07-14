Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) The BJP Bengal leadership on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with party national president J P Nadda and briefed him on various organisational aspects and relief work done by the state unit in the last few months.

During the virtual meet, the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh along with few other state leaders gave a report about various organisational aspect, including reaching out to the people in distress during the ongoing lockdown.

"Today we had a virtual meeting with J P Nadda. It's a pan India meeting divided into various zones. This evening the East zone meeting was held were, you have Bengal and other northeastern states. We briefed him about various organisational aspects of the state and gave reports of the relief works done by us in the last three months, Ghosh said.

