India News | BJP Confident of Victory in Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Predicts 170+ Seats Amid High Turnout

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday expressed unwavering confidence in a saffron surge, dismissing exit poll scepticism in favour of "ground realities."

Speaking to ANI after the conclusion of the second and final phase of polling, Majumdar interpreted the robust voter participation across the state as a clear signal of anti-incumbency. He argued that the enthusiasm seen at the polling booths is a direct indictment of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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"The public of the state has voted in favour of the BJP. The high voter turnout in the elections shows that the public has voted against the TMC," the Union Minister said.

While political analysts and various exit polls offer a mixed bag of predictions, the Union Minister remained unimpressed by the data models. He suggested that the "silent wave" in favour of the BJP often goes undetected by traditional polling methods.

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"I don't believe in the exit polls, but I am confident that the BJP government will be formed with more than 170 seats," he added.

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Matrize predicted BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the Trinamool Congress 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat. P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)