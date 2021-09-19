Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not do caste politics and worked to bring social harmony in society.

Adityanath on Sunday attended the concluding session of the two-day national executive meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha at Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastkala Sankul Auditorium, in Varanasi.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "BJP does not do caste politics. BJP worked to bring social harmony to society. Governments before the BJP did nothing for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward class. The BJP government implemented many public welfare schemes realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar. These schemes brought about a radical change in the standard of living of the underprivileged."

Adityanath said that the Swachh Bharat Mission has brought unprecedented improvement and change in the lives of the people while adding that the previous governments did nothing for the people of the Dalit society.

"If they had done, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have had to launch the Swachh Bharat Mission program in 2014. Due to the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets were built in the homes of 10 crore people in the country. The image of India has changed in the world. Due to which 95 per cent of the population belonged to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Castes were benefitted. 2,61 crore people got toilets in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He said that Padhan Mantri Awas houses were given to 2.5 crore people in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, 42 lakh people were provided houses after 2017, he added.

"Free ration is being given to 80 crore people in the country. 50 crore people have been benefited from the Ayushman card scheme through which even a poor person can get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Free ration is being given to 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

