Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh Budget, accusing the BJP government of failing to deliver on its manifesto commitments despite presenting nine state budgets.

Speaking to the media in a press conference after the state's budget for the year 2025-26 was presented, Yadav said, "This was their (current UP government's) second last budget. Next year, they will present their last budget, and after that, we will get the opportunity to choose a new government. This budget has no association with their manifesto. This budget, and all those before, have had no vision... The people think that the budget has not been presented at all..."

Further pointing out the key commitments like free electricity for farmers, a Rs 25,000 crore agro infrastructure mission, and Rs 1,000 crore under the Bhamashah Scheme for MSP on vegetables, Yadav claimed that all remained unfulfilled.

"BJP mentioned in their manifesto that in the next five years, they will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation... They promised Rs 25 thousand crores for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel agro infrastructure mission to help the farmers of the state... Rs 1 thousand crores were promised for the Bhamashah Scheme, in which they will give MSP for tomatoes, potatoes, and other vegetables... These were some points in the manifesto that have not been fulfilled even after nine state budgets..."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi also sharply criticized the budget questioning its immediate benefits and the state government's claims of long-term development.

He also took aim at the Maha Kumbh arrangements, alleging that the event is being used for political gains by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Nobody will be here to see what happens after 25 years. The question is, what is there in the budget for now?... Will the budget deficit be eliminated? Will UP's debt be cleared? There is no development left in UP, whether industries will be developed? A budget can be praised only when it gives facilities to the poor... Let me show him (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) the poor condition of hospitals in UP...," said Alvi while speaking to ANI.

"... Not just the opposition leaders, even Shankaracharya is raising questions. He is saying that there are no facilities at Maha Kumbh... and there is nothing like Maha Kumbh in 144 years, this propaganda was created because BJP wanted political gain (from Maha Kumbh)...He is saying that CM should be removed," he added further.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled an Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26. (ANI)

