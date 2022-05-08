Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Radharani Panda as its candidate for the bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the constituency in the 2014 polls.

The byelection will take place on May 31, according to the notification issued by State Election Commission.

The counting of votes will take place on June 3. The entire election process will be completed by June 5.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar and former Speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty on December 30, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. (ANI)

