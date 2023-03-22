Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that the BJP government "distributed" water pipes in the last four months of its tenure to woo people but failed in its mission when it lost the election.

Agnihotri was replying to a question of Sudhir Sharma and Kewal Singh Pathania (both Congress) in the state assembly.

The Congress government has been alleging that the previous BJP government procured such superfluous quantities of water pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, that they are still seen rusting on roadside across the state.

The pipes purchased under Jal Jeevan Mission were used for hoisting flags, erecting fences, and even for making beds, Agnihotri said in the assembly on Wednesday.

Pipes worth about Rs 2,000 crore were purchased under Jal Jeevan Mission during the past five years, which included 1.929 metric ton (MT) GI (Galvanised Iron) pipes costing Rs 1,709 crore, he said.

Replying to another question of Sukhram Chaudhary and Randhir Sharma (both BJP), Agnihotri said that under the mission 9,22,795 water connections were given till March 13, 2023 while 36,463 connections are pending.

He said that the Mission is in its last phase and if needed the government will provide connections on its own.

He said that water connections might have been given but the water sources were not expanded and the government would now focus on this so that the "taps are not without water" and asserted that no scheme has been stopped nor is there any plan to stop any.

State Horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the previous government viewed the "Horticulture Mission" from a political point of view and made political appointments.

Replying to a question of Kuldeep Singh Rathore(Congress), he said the government will order an enquiry if the need arises and will ensure there is no irregularity in distribution of plants. So far 10 lakh saplings have been planted under the mission, Negi said.

The government's focus this year will be on setting up cold chains and marketing yards, he said, adding, the root stocks earlier imported are now being prepared in nurseries in the state.

