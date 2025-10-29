Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that his government is providing adequate funds for development in the Janajatiya (Tribal communities) areas and giving priority to providing various facilities; however, despite these efforts, various contradictory statements are being made to mislead the Janajati community.

Dr. Saha said that everyone must be careful of those who promote the politics of division between castes and tribes, and must work together to strengthen the message of building "Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura".

CM Saha said this at a joining program organised by the BJP Tripura Pradesh in Simna today, where he welcomed 1,406 voters from 375 families.

While addressing the gathering, Tripura Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda always emphasise that nothing will happen without the development of the Janajatis.

"They are truly working for the development of the Janajatis. Droupadi Murmu, a representative of the Janajati section, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the President. After Tripura became a full-fledged state, we had never heard of a Governor from Tripura until now. And Jishnu Debbarma, a member of the royal family, has been appointed as the Governor of a big state like Telangana. In Tripura, we are united as one nation. However, a section is trying to create division among us. But the BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and both the government and the party are working in that direction," he said.

The Chief Minister said that after the BJP government came to power in 2018, an honorary allowance of Rs 2,000 was introduced for Janajati community leaders. Recently, the Cabinet decided to increase that allowance to Rs 5,000.

"In 2024-25, about Rs 6,500 crore was spent for the development of the TTAADC areas, which is 39.06 per cent of the total expenditure. For 2025-26, about Rs 7,149 crore has been allocated for the TTAADC," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Saha said the current government will do whatever is necessary to develop tribal communities.

"Work is being done in that direction. Earlier, students from Classes VI to VIII were given a pre-metric scholarship of Rs 400 per year. The blocks in tribal-dominated areas have been declared aspirational blocks to enable more work for the welfare of the Janajatis. Accordingly, more funds are being allocated in the budget to these blocks," he added. (ANI)

