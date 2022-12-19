Alwar, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country, helped attain Independence and its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, the BJP people "did not even lose a dog" for the country.

The 80-year-old leader said when Rahul Gandhi talked about the border dispute with China at a presser recently, BJP leaders raised the matter alleging that he was trying to break the country and that he has no respect for Indian soldiers

The Modi government claims that they are very strong, it pats itself on the back claiming no one can look into its eyes, but disputes and clashes are rising at the border, Kharge said.

"After 20 of our soldiers were martyred at the border in Galwan, Modi ji met the Chinese president 18 times. They held meetings and even enjoyed swings. After all this, why is this happening at the border with China?" he said.

Kharge said he again raised the issue of China in Parliament on Monday and wanted a discussion on the border situation, but the BJP government is not ready for it.

"They (BJP government) talk like a lion outwardly, but if you see they act like a mouse. We want that the issue be discussed and give notices, but they are still not ready for a discussion in Parliament," he said.

This government talks loudly, but is only destroying democracy, he alleged.

"Every day the rights of the autonomous bodies are being taken away. ED, CBI, CVC are trying to scare everyone by misusing their powers. They are also trying to scare the Congress people, but we will never be scared," he said.

The Congress got the country Independence, and several of our leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, gave sacrifices, Kharge said.

"Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed as deshdrohi (anti-nationals)," the Congress chief said.

Kharge said it was surprising that his party's demand for a discussion on the Chinese incursions at the border was not allowed. "They said there is no need for a discussion."

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came and gave a one page statement and left. But we needed a discussion on what is happening with China, what the government is doing and what is the state of our border and soldiers.

"We are with the country and for national security, and we will all together protect the country. But why are you hiding and running away from a discussion over China," he said, adding that the Congress is only seeking information on what is happening.

Today this BJP government does not think about the farmers, he alleged and reminded the ruling party of its promise of doubling the farmers' income.

"Farmers were crushed to death by the home minister's son under a jeep, no action is taken… inflation has increased so much today," he said.

Unemployment has skyrocketed while 30 lakh government posts are lying vacant in the country, Kharge said.

"By giving a letter of 71,000 jobs, do event management, but 30 lakh jobs are vacant in the public sector. Why are you not filling them up? They (BJP) want to keep the poor poor, while making their friends richer," the Congress president said.

He also exuded confidence that the Congress would win the 2024 general elections, citing the affection the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is getting.

Kharge also accused the BJP of dividing the people of the country on lines of religion, caste and region and alleged that it is ending democracy and autonomy of constitutional institutions.

That is why Rahul Gandhi is holding the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is trying to unite everyone, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Kharge raised the issue of border conflict with China in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the issue.

"China is illegally encroaching upon our borders. Satellite imagery shows that they are building divisional headquarters, army garrison and weapon shelters for artillery.

"Why is the Modi government shying away from 'China pe charcha'?" he asked on Twitter.

