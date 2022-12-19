Farrukhabad, December 19: An ex-serviceman allegedly killed two women, including his wife, and seriously injured his daughter-in-law in the Fatehgarh Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.

Ex-serviceman Vijay Shankar's son Madhav, who works in the Army, had married to Kajal (22) on February 4 this year. After a few days of marriage, Kajal filed a dowry harassment case against the in-laws and was since then living with her parents, police said.

On Monday, Kajal came to her in-laws' house, along with her mother Sarita (53), in Shivaji Colony to pick certain things. During this, she and her mother had a dispute with Vijay Shankar, who in a fit of rage opened fire and a bullet hit his wife Satyavati (60), resulting in her on the spot death, they said.

Shankar then attacked Kajal's mother Sarita with a hammer and killed her as well, police said, adding Kajal also sustained serious head injuries while trying to save her mother and has been hospitalised.

The ex-serviceman was arrested, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post mortem. Further investigation is underway, they added.

