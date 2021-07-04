New Delhi (India) [India], July 4 (ANI): Hailing party's victory in Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat chief polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state.

"Congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers on the grand victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chief elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP's spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing given by the people for development, public service and rule of law.

He also said that credit for the party's performance goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers.

"BJP's spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is the blessings given by the people for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to UP government and BJP organization for this," PM Modi said in a tweet.

BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh also hailed the party's performance in the elections to the Zila panchayat chiefs.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats and it will win next year's assembly polls also. (ANI)

