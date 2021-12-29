Panaji (Goa) [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that people were losing faith in institutions built over decades due to its policies.

Addressing an event to mark the foundation day of Congress in the poll-bound state, he alleged that BJP has weakened the democracy in Goa.

"We need to accept the challenge to strengthen the foundation of the nation and democracy in the state," he said.

Rao said "some negative forces want to destroy Congress so that they can weaken the nation and democracy".

"Foundation of the nation is under threat. The country is going into disarray. We are losing faith in institutions, parliament, democracy," said Rao, who is AICC incharge of Goa.

"We will not allow anyone to weaken the nation and suppress the voice of people," he added.

He claimed that people were being hesitant to express their views as they apprehended "repercussions if they speak against the wishes of the ruling party".

Rao said Congress has always fought against injustice.

"Congress represents the voice, aspiration and hopes of various sections including minorities, tribals, Dalits.

"Congress fought for the liberation of Goa. Our leaders made great contributions for Goa. Elections will decide about the future Goa. Residents will negate the negative forces," he added.

Chodankar accused the BJP of trying to divide people.

Rane, while narrating the events of the last 50 years related to Congress and Goa, said that Goa is a progressive state. "We need to take it ahead," he said. (ANI)

