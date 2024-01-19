Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday conducted a high-level meeting to assess feedback on the party's outreach programmes and devised a fresh strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary focus of the meeting was to formulate a winning strategy for all five seats in Jammu and Kashmir, including plans to strengthen and secure parliamentary constituencies where the party has faced challenges in the past.

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles Campus in Shillong (Watch Video).

"A very significant and important BJP meeting was held today. In a marathon session starting around 10 am and continuing until 7 pm, extensive discussions were held on various political issues and developments relevant to the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir for both Parliament and Assembly," a BJP leader said.

The meeting, presided over by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, included key figures such as party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Seh Prabhari Ashish Sood, national secretary Narinder Singh Raina, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), and MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Khatana, along with other members of the core group and special invitees to discuss and strategize for the upcoming elections.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

The leaders expressed the BJP's commitment to putting its full force into the elections to contribute to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of forming a BJP government at the Centre with improved numbers compared to the last elections.

The BJP outlined its determination to surpass its previous performance, particularly in Jammu and Udhampur seats, expressing confidence in convincingly winning the Rajouri-Poonch-Anantnag constituency with broad support across society.

The party also strategized for parliamentary elections in Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies, considering developments in Kashmir post the 2019 decision, improved security scenarios, near-normalcy, enhanced safety and ease of living for the people, new avenues for livelihood, and a significant boost in tourism — the backbone of Kashmir's economy.

"Time has come for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out of divisive politics of NC, PDP and Congress which has misled and politically blackmailed people of Jammu and Kashmir for their political gains", Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.

He said it is time for people to stand with Modi ji and the BJP and "be part of the national movement of development".

The BJP announced a meeting of all party branches in the Union Territory on Friday, aiming to equip them with strategies and directives ahead of the LS polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)