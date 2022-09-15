Raipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and accused it of destroying democracy by indulging in horse-trading as well as misusing probe agencies.

Talking to reporters here at the Police Lines helipad, he said the BJP's agenda was to earn money and not to serve people.

Queried about political developments in Goa, where eight Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP, the CM, "The BJP has been doing 'cheer haran' of democracy. It has been misusing central agencies and indulging in horse trading, which was evident in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and North East."

"This is the second time the BJP has done this in Goa, where it has formed governments through horse-trading without having a majority in the Assembly. It (BJP) does not believe in democracy. The way they have been attacking democracy is not good for the country. It is highly condemnable," he asserted.

Baghel said the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was to raise such issues and to strengthen democracy in the country.

Attacking the Centre, he said several trains that were used by people of Chhattisgarh had been suspended to allow coal freight train movement for the past several months.

"It is severely affecting the poor. The BJP's agenda is to earn money and not to serve people. Prices of crude oil have declined but people are still getting fuel at higher prices. It also seems they (Centre) are preparing to sell (privatise) the railways," he alleged.

Baghel said people of twelve communities, that were included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category by the Union government on Wednesday, will now have access to benefits of government schemes.

"The BJP (which is now in opposition in the state) has admitted spelling errors in the name of these communities were not rectified during its 15-year rule here. When Raman Singh had written to the Centre to include these communities (with spelling errors in their caste) in ST list, the Centre had a BJP government," he said.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh took the initiative in 2021 and discussed it in meetings with the NITI Aayog, after which this move (inclusion in ST list) took place, the CM said.

"Now people of these communities who were deprived of benefits of government schemes will have access to it. Youths will not face problems in higher studies and jobs," he added.

