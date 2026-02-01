Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 1 (ANI): Hisar Heroes are gearing up for a crucial encounter on February 2 against Faridabad Fighters in Match 18 as they continue their Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) campaign, with the team focused on maintaining momentum and delivering another strong performance on the mat at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai.

Coming into the match with growing confidence, Hisar Heroes will look to build on their balanced approach, combining sharp raiding with disciplined defence, according to a release.

The team has shown resilience under pressure and will aim to control the tempo against a determined Faridabad side known for its fighting spirit and aggressive style.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the match, Hisar Heroes key player, Nitesh Kumar, said, "The team is feeling confident and united. We've worked hard on our execution, and our focus is on playing smart kabaddi and supporting each other on the mat. We are taking one match at a time and we want to finish in top 4 and play the knockout matches."

Backing the squad with belief and encouragement, Hisar Heroes owner Rajesh Rathee expressed his confidence in the team, saying, "The way this team has fought in every match makes us proud. Hisar Heroes represent grit, discipline, and belief, and I'm confident the players will give their best against Faridabad Fighters."

With league points at stake and the competition intensifying, the clash presents an important opportunity for Hisar Heroes to strengthen their position and continue their positive run in the tournament. (ANI)

