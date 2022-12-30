Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday reiterated the demand to purchase a jet and a helicopter for the state, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing "petty politics".

"Till now we used to take jets on lease. Why shouldn't Bihar have its own jet?" Tejashwi said in a tweet on Friday.

"When the Gujarat government buys an aircraft, it does a good job? Even when the Centre purchases a plane worth Rs 4000 crores, it does a good job. A jet is taken for convenience in government works," Yadav said.

Further reacting to BJP leader Sushil Modi's statement purchasing the plane would add financial burden on the state, Yadav said, "When Sushil Modi was the Deputy Chief Minister, didn't he sit in the government helicopter? Tell me the name of even one of BJP's central ministers who travel without a jet. They (BJP) leaders are only doing petty politics."

Earlier on Thursday, the Bihar Deputy CM had raised questions over BJP's objection to the decision.

"Bihar does not have its own (jet) plane or helicopter. Earlier the planes or helicopters that were used by the state government were on lease. Why does BJP have an objection to it?" said Tejashwi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (cabinet) S Siddharth said that the Bihar government has decided to buy a jet engine aircraft and an advanced helicopter to replace the faulty ones for the movement of top political executives and senior bureaucrats.

In the meeting, chaired by him, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the civil aviation department's proposal to purchase the new aircraft for long-distance travel and a helicopter in place of the outdated plane and faulty chopper for the government's use.

It was among the seven proposals that were discussed and approved by the cabinet. The old aircraft and helicopter will be used for training and tourism purposes after repairs.

The process to purchase the new jet engine plane and a helicopter will start once the committee submit its report to the government. (ANI)

